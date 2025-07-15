Saints tease new uniform shortly after release of new white helmet
By Tyler Reed
The New Orleans Saints are having quite the offseason when it comes to bringing out the best in the uniform department.
Recently, the Saints dropped a new white helmet that they will be wearing this season, and I don't care if you think it makes them look like the White Power Ranger; those helmets are slick.
However, the franchise is apparently not done dropping uniform news. On Tuesday, the Saints' social team dropped a teaser for new uniforms.
At first glance, someone may think that one of the Monstars has stolen more NBA players' talents with the glowing duffle bag, that we later find out is being carried by Cam Jordan.
The end of the tease shows Jordan opening the bag as the glow becomes larger, then we see the new uniforms will be dropped on July 22nd.
The helmet was already a winner, but if we're getting new all white uniforms to go with it, then this is turning into a winner, winner, chicken dinner.
The chances the Saints will be good this season are going to be slim. However, if you are going to be bad, you might as well look good doing it. Could the NFC South be the home of the best alternate uniforms in the league this season?
