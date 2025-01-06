Best uniform combinations of the 2024-25 NFL season
By Tyler Reed
The NFL regular season has come to a close. While it may be a sad day for the majority of the league's fanbases, 14 other fanbases have Super Bowl visions.
Before we dive into the postseason possibilities, it is always a good idea to look back on how we got here.
One thing we all can have fun doing is looking back at the best uniform combinations of the 2024-25 season.
Take a look at some of our favorites below.
Tennessee Titans
While the Tennessee Titans shouldn't be the owners of the beautiful Houston Oilers throwbacks, it would be a disservice not to have these babies on our list.
Baby blue is always going to be a winner in our minds, and at least the Titans can honor the Oilers with this look, even if it should belong to the Houston Texans.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't do a lot to impress on the field this season. However, bringing back the throwbacks may be the biggest win they had all season.
Some teams have such great uniforms that they never need to change them. The Jaguars are one of those teams.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are one of these teams with a rich history. The iconic silver and blue don't usually get messed with. However, the Lions are in a new era, an era that has seen the return of the black uniforms and a new beautiful blue dome.
It isn't a look that screams Lions, but it is still a look that has won over the fanbase. These uniforms are here to stay.
Minnesota Vikings
The Lions weren't the only team in the NFC North that brought the heat when it came to new uniform combinations.
The Minnesota Vikings 'Winter Warrior' alternative uniform was a home run. Snow white from top to bottom. It doesn't get much better than this.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are the cream of the crop when it comes to the best uniforms of the season. The Broncos brought back the throwbacks that should have never left the sidelines.
From the helmet to the orange top, all the way down to the white pants with iconic stripe, the Broncos got everything right with this one. It's time to bring these back full-time.
