Former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater suspended by high school for incredible generosity
By Matt Reed
Teddy Bridgewater was known for being one of the most humble players in the NFL during his professional playing days, however, that kindness may be bringing him some trouble at his new gig as a high school football head coach.
RELATED: Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield chugs beer with fans at celebrity golf tournament
On Monday, a story developed stating that Bridgewater - the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School - was suspended by the program after paying for a variety of expenses incurred to players and their families, including roughly $14,000 to cover their training camp.
While the high school may be following what they deem to be proper protocol for Bridgewater giving out "improper benefits," it's a wild decision considering the former NFL quarterback is simply aiming to help his team by unburdening them with extra financial decisions.
Among the other reported expenses incurred were nearly $2,200 a week to help feed his team during pregame meals, as well as about $700 weekly covering the costs of Uber rides.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies make incredible $50k gesture to pitcher Cristopher Sanchez after All-Star snub
NBA: ESPN NBA reporter reveals four teams have been interested in trading for LeBron James
NFL: Chargers' second-round pick holding out as rookies report to training camp
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE fans disappointed after Goldberg's retirement speech cut short on NBC
VIRAL: Rapper Drake disses LeBron James after covering up tattoo with another NBA superstar