The Big Lead

Former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater suspended by high school for incredible generosity

Bridgewater simply wanted to help out his football players at Miami Northwestern High School, but his kind acts have left the former NFL star in hot water.

By Matt Reed

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater drops back to pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater drops back to pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Teddy Bridgewater was known for being one of the most humble players in the NFL during his professional playing days, however, that kindness may be bringing him some trouble at his new gig as a high school football head coach.

RELATED: Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield chugs beer with fans at celebrity golf tournament

On Monday, a story developed stating that Bridgewater - the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School - was suspended by the program after paying for a variety of expenses incurred to players and their families, including roughly $14,000 to cover their training camp.

While the high school may be following what they deem to be proper protocol for Bridgewater giving out "improper benefits," it's a wild decision considering the former NFL quarterback is simply aiming to help his team by unburdening them with extra financial decisions.

Among the other reported expenses incurred were nearly $2,200 a week to help feed his team during pregame meals, as well as about $700 weekly covering the costs of Uber rides.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Phillies make incredible $50k gesture to pitcher Cristopher Sanchez after All-Star snub

NBA: ESPN NBA reporter reveals four teams have been interested in trading for LeBron James

NFL: Chargers' second-round pick holding out as rookies report to training camp

SPORTS MEDIA: WWE fans disappointed after Goldberg's retirement speech cut short on NBC

VIRAL: Rapper Drake disses LeBron James after covering up tattoo with another NBA superstar

Home/NFL