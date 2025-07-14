Latest Paul George injury update has Philadelphia 76ers fans worried
Paul George has been an MVP candidate, an All-Star, and a superstar in the NBA, but his career hasn't been going so well in recent years. Having signed a 4-year deal worth over $200 million with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024, his first season with the franchise has left a lot to be desired.
The major issue has been with availability; George was only able to play in half of Philly's games last season. With Joel Embiid also missing significant time, the hope was that PG might step up and become the main man, but that's just not who he is anymore. And there's further cause for concern.
Shams Charania reported that George underwent an arthroscopic knee surgery to address a recent injury sustained while working out. The former Clippers man will be evaluated at the beginning of training camp, which isn't optimistic. And fans had a lot to say about it.
"This man has the worst contract in the NBA atp, don't know how you can deny it," wrote one fan. "Don’t worry, Sixers fans: he’ll be ready for the next episode of Podcast P," commented another.
"The life os a Sixer fan is pure misery, will PG ever be remotely good again?" a third fan wrote. "Sixers health already in shambles and the season hasn’t even started," a fourth stated.
"I can't believe how cursed the 76ers are, I can't take this," a fifth fan said. "The best case scenario for PG and the 6ers in retirement due to injury. He gets his money and we get him off our cap," claimed a sixth fan.
George has a lot of figuring out to do, and Philadelphia is running out of time. They need to maximize whatever is left of Embiid's prime. If the big man is healthy this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team trade PG away for immediate help.
