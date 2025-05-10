Saints fans already daydreaming about next franchise quarterback
By Tyler Reed
On Saturday, New Orleans Saints fans got the bad news that many were expecting as quarterback Derek Carr announced his retirement.
A serious shoulder injury has caused Carr to call it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL, two of those seasons in New Orleans. '
Now, the franchise must look ahead toward the future. The current quarterback room in New Orleans includes Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and 2025 NFL Draft pick, Tyler Shough.
That quarterback room doesn't scream permanent future, which is why many are already alluding to the franchise stepping into the past, to face their future.
The Photoshop jobs have already been created that show Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in the iconic black and gold.
This fall will be the first time Manning has been given the keys to the Longhorns offense. However, many draft experts expect Manning to hear his name called first in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Saints fans are comfortable with the Manning name under center. Arch's grandfather, Archie, was the quarterback for the franchise for 11 seasons. It was a very dark time for the franchise during Archie's tenure; however, the older Manning was one of the lone bright spots of those underperforming teams.
Tanking for Arch has already become a thing, and the junior quarterback has yet to be a starting quarterback for a full season. The hype is real.
