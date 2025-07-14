MLB commissioner reveals league wants Automated Ball-Strike system 'next season'
By Matt Reed
While Major League Baseball fans will certainly be excited to see their favorite stars in action during this week's MLB All-Star Game, there will be one interesting aspect of the game that viewers will need to get used to in the near future.
Baseball continues to adapt its game to modern fans as the MLB hopes to catch up to top sports leagues like the NFL and NBA, and one addiiton that they want to implement is their Automated Ball-Strike system, which could debut in 2026, according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Manfred revealed MLB's plans to effectively change the way balls and strikes are called starting next season. Additionally, he stated that this week's MLB All-Star Game will give fans a glimpse into life with ABS technology as the event uses it for the first time at the major league level.
