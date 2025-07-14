Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield chugs beer with fans during golf tournament
By Matt Reed
The American Century Celebrity golf tournament is always one of the biggest in the sport not for the golfers that fans are used to watching every weekend, but instead it's an opportunity for celebrities and athletes from other sports like the NBA and NFL to present their talents to the golf world.
While former NHL star Joe Pavelski ended up winning the tournament, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a viral moment during the event when he caught up with some fans during his round.
While the ACC is commonly a tournament where there's a lot of fan interaction, Mayfield was quick to jump on the chance to chug a beer with his new friends on the side of the fairway out in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
The NFL star is already preparing for next season as the Bucs look to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2021 when they won with legendary quarterback Tom Brady leading the team.
