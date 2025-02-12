Weston McKennie's 'lucky' Champions League goal was still spectacular (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Weston McKennie continued what has already been a Serie A season to remember for the United States men's national team stars playing in Italy's top division.
On Tuesday, McKennie produced another highlight with a stunning 34th-minute strike for Juventus in a 2-1 home victory against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the teams' Champions League playoff.
RELATED: Christian Pulisic scores incredible Champions League goal for AC Milan (VIDEO)
McKennie perfectly struck a bouncing ball at the top of the penalty area to fire a rocket of a volley past PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez for a 1-0 Juventus lead.
McKennie told Sky Sport Italia that it was "a good goal" but not better than his flying volley against Barcelona in 2020.
"I was really lucky!" McKennie said of his strike against PSV.
"I was calm because last week in training I scored a lot of goals, so I felt pretty confident," McKennie added. "The important thing isn't scoring a goal or providing an assist, but helping the team win."
McKennie increased his 2024-25 Champions League goal total to three. He now has seven career Champions League goals, five behind the American record of nine Champions League goals by Christian Pulisic, the U.S. winger who won the European crown with Chelsea in 2021 and currently stars for AC Milan.
In December, McKennie showed off his volleying technique against Manchester City, powering home a lofted cross by USMNT teammate Tim Weah in a 2-0 Champions League win.
Juventus will play the second leg of its Champions League playoff next Wednesday at PSV Eindhoven.
