Dak Prescott has a delusional optimism about the state of the Cowboys
It's been over 30 years since the Dallas Cowboys have won a Super Bowl, and yet, their current starting quarterback believes his team is "very close" to where division rivals and Super Bowl LIX champions the Philadelphia Eagles are at.
Dallas is coming off of yet another disappointing season that saw Dak Prescott go down injured and then two of the Cowboys' NFC East foes each reached the NFC Championship Game with the Eagles and Washington Commanders having phenomenal seasons.
Still, Prescott was asked about the state of the Cowboys and he believes that they aren't far away from contending with the likes of the Super Bowl champions.
The Cowboys will have plenty to worry about next season as they look to rebuild under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was a very surprising hire based on the reactions of those around the league.
Dallas is currently one of eight teams with negative cap space, per OverTheCap, which also presents difficulties for the team after having given large contract extensions to Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
1995 marks the last time the Cowboys reached a Super Bowl when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, and with the growing competition in their division with the Eagles and Commanders both thriving, there has to be immense pressure on owner Jerry Jones to get Dallas back to relevancy next season.
