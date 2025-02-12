Viral clip of John Rocker-Patrick Mahomes fight changes little for either ex-MLB pitcher
John Rocker is moderately famous for spending six years as a relief pitcher in Major League Baseball (1998-2003), including three as the closer on some pretty good Atlanta Braves teams.
Rocker is more famous for a Dec. 1999 interview with Sports Illustrated in which his short temper shone through, verbally channeling his outrage at everyone from Mets fans to Japanese drivers. A quarter-century later, he's managed to parlay a persona built on various right-wing grievances into a large social media following.
In a video clip from New Orleans that went viral Tuesday, two days after the Super Bowl, Rocker was still channeling his anger — this time at former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes, the father of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback of the same name.
The feud shows Rocker, holding a beverage container, and Mahomes exchanging barbs on Bourbon Street. It's not coincidental that Mahomes pitched for the Mets in 1999-2000, part of an 11-year major league career that overlapped with Rocker's.
The two carried their feud over to social media Tuesday:
"This f*ing loser can't take a damn joke," Rocker wrote on Twitter/X. "Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bullshit weekend even more."
"You really haven't changed one bit in the last 25 years," Mahomes responded. "Keep my name out your loud mouth."
"John Rocker is a menace to society," Mahomes wrote in a separate post.
Mahomes and Rocker were less well-known for their baseball careers before Tuesday. Nothing that happened last week on Bourbon St. will change that.
