Kellen Moore made a losing bet leaving Philadelphia for the Saints
By Matt Reed
Every NFL coach dreams of one day becoming a head coach in a league that has never been bigger than it is right now, but the chances of becoming a success is extremely low. The NFL has constant turnover with head coaches, which is why success stories like Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Sean McVay and Nick Sirianni are rarities in the sport.
Kellen Moore is next up after leaving the Philadelphia Eagles following their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs and takes on a new role in New Orleans with the Saints. However, it's pretty clear that no matter how good Moore has proven to be as an offensive mind that he won't have it anywhere as good as he did in Philly.
The Eagles are one of the most stable franchises in the NFL at the moment, which starts with owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman. Philly boasts the most-talented roster in the league, which also positions themselves brilliantly to contend for more Vince Lombardi trophies in future seasons.
New Orleans, on the other hand, hasn't been able to sustain playoff success in quite some time since Drew Brees retired and head coach Sean Payton was traded to the Denver Broncos.
The Saints are now at a crossroads where they are in 'cap hell' owing players significant amount of money while facing an aging roster that finished third in the NFC South last year. That's on top of the fact that Derek Carr doesn't appear to be a viable long-term solution at quarterback and Spencer Rattler is too raw to be considered the next leader of the franchise.
It's not a knock on Moore looking to get a massive payday and take on a challenge as a first-time head coach because he deserves the opportunity, but Philly's system would've given Moore so much more opportunity to thrive with Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith at his disposal.
RELATED: New York Giants legends are furious about the state of their team
That's not even mentioning the fact that on average nearly seven head coaches are fired every year in the NFL because the demand for wins is extremely high. Moore has the chance to be a solid head coach with his offensive-driven mindset, but the Saints simply aren't set up for success any time soon.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: AD’s instant injury proof of Mavs’ foolishness
NFL: New suitor for Sam Darnold
NFL: 102-year-old Eagles fan celebrates title
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Fox says a record 126 million people watched SB