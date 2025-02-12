Adam Silver explains how Stephen Curry makes his job easy
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one of the biggest superstars the NBA has ever seen. Curry essentially changed the way basketball is played in the modern era with his three-point shooting.
Another key reason behind Curry's popularity is his likeability and playing style. Curry came into the league in an era when the NBA was searching for someone to impact young kids to pick up a basketball.
Well, Curry's incredible three-point shooting ability did just that and he has transformed the game of basketball.
On top of that, Steph has an amazing resume which includes winning four NBA Championships and he is loyal to the Warriors.
With that said, NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently explained why Steph Curry is a dream of every commissioner.
"I'm always focused on Steph's who's a commissioner's dream. In addition to being an incredible player, just a pleasure to deal with and does amazing things in the community. So many positive stories have come out of your community over the years," Silver said, via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area. "[He] makes my job easy, honestly," Silver added. "He travels in the offseason, he goes everywhere. I think he plays, most importantly, with real joy. In addition to the success he's had, he's so relatable as a player. I think a part, not suggesting he's small, but he's not a giant like a lot of NBA players, so I think kids really relate to him."
Silver also added that Curry's "directly connected" to the recent growth in women's basketball as the 2x NBA MVP plays a relatable style of basketball.
Curry will soon turn 37 years old as he is currently in search of the fifth NBA Championship of his career.
