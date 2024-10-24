Roundup: Cooper Kupp, Navy Football and the Intuit Dome
By Evan Bleier
With Wednesday over and "Thursday Night Football" on the docket, we're one day away from the weekend...First, there's today's Roundup...Let's go...Cooper Kupp's impressive high school basketball flex confirmed by Zach LaVine...NFL announcer schedule and pairings for Week 8 of the 2024 season...Clippers debut new stadium with student section-like atmosphere...The first step for a service academy making the College Football Playoff could happen on Saturday...NFL Coverage Map Week 8: What game is on in your area on Sunday?...Pistons make an incredulous mistake in the first game of their season...World Series tickets are shockingly expensive...Was Steph Curry's "healthy egos" comment about Klay Thompson?...Report: Former ESPN personality, longtime MLB broadcaster in cancer battle...The NBA season has its first injured star and not surprisingly he's a Pelican...Lionel Messi's 2024 salary exceeds the entire payrolls of 22 MLS teams...MLB News: Has John Fisher made any progress moving the A's to Las Vegas?...Report: Angel Reese agrees to Reebok contract extension; will get signature shoe...Stephen A. Smith to help moderate NewsNation town hall...DeAndre Hopkins thanks Titans for trading him to Chiefs while taking subtle shot at former team...If the Rams are trying to trade Cooper Kupp, why are they playing him on Thursday night?
