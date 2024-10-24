NFL Coverage Map, Week 8: What game is on in your area on Sunday?
By Josh Sanchez
The 2024-25 NFL regular season rolls on with Week 8 as we approach the midway point of what has been a wild season to date. It all kicks off on Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium.
The action takes a brief pause until Sunday, October 27, with a loaded schedule featuring 11 games throughout the day.
Sunday wraps up with a primetime showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 8 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 8 Coverage Maps
CBS Early Games
RED: Philadelphia @ Cincinnati
BLUE: Indianapolis @ Houston
GREEN: NY Jets @ New England
YELLOW: Baltimore @ Cleveland
CBS Late Games
RED: Chicago @ Washington
BLUE: Kansas City @ Las Vegas
GREEN: Carolina @ Denver
FOX Single Game
BLUE: Green Bay @ Jacksonville
YELLOW: Atlanta @ Tampa Bay
ORANGE: Tennessee @ Detroit
CYAN: Arizona @ Miami
RED: Buffalo @ Seattle (LATE)
GREEN: New Orleans @ LA Chargers (LATE)
