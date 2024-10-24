The Big Lead

NFL Coverage Map, Week 8: What game is on in your area on Sunday?

What game is on in your area for NFL Week 8 on Sunday? Let's take a look at the official coverage maps.

By Josh Sanchez

NFL on FOX TV cameras on the sideline during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
NFL on FOX TV cameras on the sideline during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The 2024-25 NFL regular season rolls on with Week 8 as we approach the midway point of what has been a wild season to date. It all kicks off on Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium.

The action takes a brief pause until Sunday, October 27, with a loaded schedule featuring 11 games throughout the day.

Sunday wraps up with a primetime showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

MORE: NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 8 of 2024 season

Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.

For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.

Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?

A full breakdown of the Week 8 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.

NFL Week 8 Coverage Maps

NFL Sunday Ticke
NFL Sunday Ticket control room. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

CBS Early Games

NFL Week 8 coverage map, CBS Early Game
506 Sports

RED: Philadelphia @ Cincinnati 

BLUE: Indianapolis @ Houston

GREEN: NY Jets @ New England

YELLOW: Baltimore @ Cleveland

CBS Late Games

NFL Week 8 coverage maps, CBS Late Games
506 Sports

RED: Chicago @ Washington

BLUE: Kansas City @ Las Vegas

GREEN: Carolina @ Denver 

FOX Single Game

NFL Week 8 coverage maps, FOX Single Game
506 Sports

BLUE: Green Bay @ Jacksonville

YELLOW: Atlanta @ Tampa Bay

ORANGE: Tennessee @ Detroit

CYAN: Arizona @ Miami 

RED: Buffalo @ Seattle (LATE) 

GREEN: New Orleans @ LA Chargers (LATE)

MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead

MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: The late Fernando Valenzuela’s life as a broadcaster 

NFL: What’s Tyreek Hill tweeting about now?

NBA: Is this going to be Revenge Szn for Jayson Tatum?

MLB: Juan Soto’s contract should be >$500 Million

Home/NFL