Clippers debut new stadium with student section-like atmosphere
By Max Weisman
The Los Angeles Clippers played host to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night as they opened their new arena, the Intuit Dome. One feature of Los Angeles' new home had fans raving on social media.
It's called 'The Wall', a group of sections that make up 51 rows running from the court all the way to the top of the arena. According to the Clippers website 'The Wall' is only for energetic, loudly cheering Clippers fans. No fans, gear or any support of the opposing team is allowed. The fans who sat in 'The Wall' for the first time Wednesday created an atmosphere that is usually seen in the college game or overseas.
During the fourth quarter of a close game between the Clippers and Suns, fans saw for the first time the power of 'The Wall' when Suns forward Kevin Durant missed two free-throws with 'The Wall' distracting him behind the hoop.
"Without a doubt top 5 atmosphere in the league. Balmer is bringing football/soccer fandom into the NBA," one fan wrote on X.
"That crowd is ROCKING... wish more teams fans were like this," another wrote.
Unfortunately, the Clippers couldn't ring in their new arena with a win, falling to the Suns 116-113 in overtime. Los Angeles had a nine-point lead with about four minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but the Suns went on an 11-0 run to take the lead before a James Harden jump shot tied the game. In overtime, Harden had the opportunity to tie the game again with four seconds to go but missed a free throw and after Phoenix made two free throws, Harden turned the ball over for the eighth time in the game and the Suns secured the win.
Despite the loss, the Clippers should be thrilled with how their arena seems to offer an advantage no other team has, and one that will surely impact games throughout the season.
