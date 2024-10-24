Pistons make ridiculous mistake in first game of the season
By Max Weisman
A year ago, the Detroit Pistons set their worst record in franchise history, finishing with a 14-68 record that was highlighted -- or lowlighted -- by a 28-game losing streak. On opening night of the 2024-25 season, they did something almost as embarrassing. During the fourth quarter of a close game against the Indiana Pacers, Detroit was assessed a technical foul for having six guys on the court.
Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Malik Beasley, Cade Cunningham, Simone Fontecchio and Roy Holland were all on the court at the same time for Detroit. As Pistons analyst Greg Kesler said, it was one too many.
The confusion seemed to stem from a substitution move by Pistons first-year head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff wanted to send Cade Cunningham in for rookie Roy Holland and when Cunningham checked into the game there was a miscommunication as Holland remained on the court, leading to the technical.
The Pistons lost to the Pacers 115-109, but other than the too-many-men technical they looked better than the team that set the worst franchise record in history. Cunningham scored 28 points on 10-for-23 shooting, and Duren recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Pistons had a double-digit second-half lead over the 2024 Eastern Conference runner-up, but blew the lead, scoring only 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Even with the blown lead, the game was a step in the right direction for Detroit. Unfortunately, their schedule doesn't get any easier to open the season. They play at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, and they won't play a team that missed the playoffs until November 3, when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.
