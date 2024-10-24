The first step for a service academy making the College Football Playoff could happen Saturday
By Max Weisman
For years, the Navy-Notre Dame rivalry was more like a formality. From 1964-2006, Notre Dame enjoyed a 43-game win streak over the Midshipmen. When Navy beat Notre Dame in 2007 it was the biggest win in program history. If the Midshipmen beat the Fighting Irish on Saturday, it will supplant that 2007 win.
Navy is 6-0 for the first time since 1979 and if it can beat the Fighting Irish at MetLife Stadium, the Midshipmen will be 7-0 with a relatively easy schedule remaining. If Navy finishes the year undefeated and wins its first-ever American Athletic Conference Championship, they'd almost be guaranteed a berth to the College Football Playoff as the Group of Five automatic bid winner. Navy has made the AAC title game once before, losing to Temple in 2016.
One College Football analyst thinks Navy can pull off the upset. On The Joel Klatt Show, host Joel Klatt sees issues for Notre Dame in this matchup.
"I just like the Midshipmen, man, I'm telling you. They're really solid," Klatt said. "They haven't turned the ball over since the opening game of the season, and they're gonna make Notre Dame earn everything they're gonna get. It's a really sound team. I told you about the Notre Dame injuries, that's what's concerning me. Riley Leonard and the passing game have just not gotten much going and they're just not much of a threat. Notre Dame is a running football team and I think that plays into Navy's hands. I like Navy outright, I'm calling for the upset. I think that we start talking about a Navy potential playoff berth after this win over Notre Dame."
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath's performance this season is a big part in the Midshipmen's undefeated start. Horvath leads the team in passing and rushing yards, with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage. He has 10 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns and has turned the ball over only once.
Navy and Notre Dame kick off from MetLife Stadium at noon on ABC.