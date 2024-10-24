Lionel Messi's 2024 salary exceeds the payrolls of 22 MLS teams
Lionel Messi makes a ton of money playing in Major League Soccer. Fans already knew that fact before the MLS Players Union dropped its annual release of salaries and total compensations with its 2024 salary guide on Thursday.
And yet, it's still stunning to see the massive numbers next to Messi's name: $12,000,000 in base salary and $20,446,667 in guaranteed compensation. The Inter Miami star's base salary is nearly twice as much as the second-highest salary, which belongs to Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne, who makes $7.5 million ($15.4 million in total comp).
The biggest revelation of the MLS players salary reveal was how Messi's guaranteed money compares to MLS teams.
According to the Associated Press, the eight-time Balon d'Or winner makes more money in annual salary than the team payrolls of 22 MLS teams.
Only Toronto FC ($31.8 million), Los Angeles FC ($22.1 million), Los Angeles Galaxy ($22 million), Nashville SC ($21.9 million), FC Cincinnati ($21 million) and Houston Dynamo ($20.5 million) top Messi's total compensation.
But Messi blows away those numbers when you factor in the perks from his $150 million contract. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said last year that Messi's contract is really worth between $50 million and $60 million annually.
Is it healthy for a league to have one player make so much more money than entire clubs? Well, that's not the fault of ambitious teams like Inter Miami, which finished first in the MLS standings this year to capture the Supporter's Shield. The real onus is on the owners who are content to spend well below the league's salary cap.
Yes, there's only one Lionel Messi. But that shouldn't stop any MLS team from pursuing elite talents and paying them accordingly.
