Rory McIlroy still wants a PGA-LIV resolution despite applauding rival tour's ambitions
By Matt Reed
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken PGA Tour golfers about preserving the tour despite everything LIV Golf is doing to create its own breakaway league, but even the Northern Irishman recognizes the power of what LIV is building.
This comes after former LIV CEO Greg Norman recently stepped aside from his role and Scott O'Neill took his place after moving from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.
"I honestly don't know what the future holds for them, but the moves that they're making, especially from an executive standpoint, it doesn't look like they're going to go away anytime soon," McIlroy said.
Desite his praise over what LIV has managed to accomplish thus far, McIlroy says he's still fully committed to the PGA Tour for the rest of his career. However, he does want to see the two tours to find a way forward to merge and coexist.
RELATED: LIV Golf is banking on FOX deal to improve its awful TV ratings
The timing of everything remains very confusing though as one of McIlroy's close friends, Tom McKibbin, has been steadily linked to LIV in recent weeks. McIlroy even publicly stated that if he were in McKibbin's shoes he wouldn't pursue a move to the rival tour after finally getting his PGA Tour card at the end of the 2024 DP World Tour season.
It seems like given the nature of what LIV has built the league is fully sustainable moving forward with its backing from the Saudis and Public Investment Fund (PIF), however, players have become noticably vocal about some of the broken promises LIV made in the past.
Despite having had discussions in the last few months about seeking some kind of peace treaty, LIV appears very content on its own and that just means the PGA will have to continue to find ways to not lose more talented players to the rival tour.
