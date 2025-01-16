NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing every Divisional round matchup
The NFL's Divisional Round has historically been when things get real. The cream has risen to the top, the chaff has fallen to the side, leaving nothing but the wheat.
In the NFC, we have the Lions, who might be the absolute best team the NFL has to offer, squaring off with one of the league's most exciting teams in the Commanders. Jayden Daniels has been electric, but can the defense hold serve against the Lions' explosive offense? And can the Lions' battered defense withstand the hurricane of brilliance that is the rookie quarterback?
We have the Eagles, looking to continue steamrolling the league with their all-but-unstoppable run game, facing off against a Rams side that doesn't seem to have a chance on paper, but has been one of the league's hottest teams down the stretch. Can Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley keep carrying Philly towards the promised land? Or will the red-hot Rams' Cinderella story continue on for another week?
In the AFC, there are the mighty Chiefs, winners of two straight Super Bowls, and owners of a 15-2 record. But this is not the unstoppable juggernaut of years past; in fact, they have been getting away with it all season long, despite lackluster offensive play and a run game that can best be described as blech. They face a Texans team who have underperformed this season, but looked awfully good stomping the life out of the Chargers in the Wild Card round. Wil the Chiefs' magic continue for another week, or will C.J. Stroud and the Texans end their charmed run?
And then there is the clash everyone has been waiting for so eagerly, as the Buffalo Bills look to exorcise their playoff demons in a heavyweight showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have their own playoff jinxes to try and shake, and both of these teams have a trip to New Orleans on their mind.
Who will advance? Whose season will come to an abrupt end? Which narratives will keep gaining steam? Let's break down every matchup below:
Saturday: Texans vs. Chiefs
Saturday: Commanders vs. Lions
Sunday: Rams vs. Eagles
Sunday: Ravens vs. Bills