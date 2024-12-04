PGA Tour seeks truce with LIV to end golf's 'Civil War'
By Ty Bronicel
What does the future of golf look like?
Perhaps the controversial LIV is finally going to become allies with the PGA.
There are plenty of moving parts, but the gist is that Saudi PIF (Public Investment Fund) DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR will try to unite in a beneficial way for all—and by that I mean a ton of mon, hon.
They've got big bucks and they cannot lie. Guess they could, but figured let's figure out how to divvy up this big fat piece of Kentucky bluegrass.
Here's a great breakdown from SI.com's Bob Harig:
Tiger Woods is frustrated by the pace of negotiations between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia—talks he is involved with directly.
“I think all of us who have been a part of this process would have thought it would have happened quicker than this,” Woods, a vice chairman of the PGA Tour Enterprises board, said as he spoke to reporters at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Woods also expressed his desire for Ryder Cup players to paid for the first time -- but not for profit, but rather charity.
“We had the same conversation in ’99. We didn’t want to get paid, we wanted to give more money to charity,” he said. “The media turned it around against us and said we want to get paid.
But the larger story is that the gap is closing between the great divide ... it's just taking a bit, like a long slow lingering putt.
“No, but the Ryder Cup makes so much money, why can’t we allocate it to various charities? What’s wrong with 12 players getting a million dollars and the ability to divvy out to amazing charities they’re involved in?
“It’s never really been about getting paid. It’s how we allocate funds to help our sports. I hope they get $5 million each and donate it all to charity. What’s wrong with that?”
And as far as his own golf game, Woods said: "I feel I’m getting stronger, I’m getting more pliable, but I’ve got a long way to go to be able to compete against these guys."
So, for now, as his body heals after a sixth operation, Woods is trying to become the ambassador of the game on a global level.
Probably nobody better to do that.
