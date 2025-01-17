Rory McIlroy doesn't like that Tom McKibbin's been linked to joining LIV
By Matt Reed
Tom McKibbin is on the brink of realizing his PGA Tour dreams, but he might turn to the tour's biggest competitor, according to recent reports. McKibbin was born in Northern Ireland and ironically comes from the same town as Rory McIlroy, called Hollywood.
On the final day of the 2024 season, McKibbin obtained his PGA Tour card after finishing high enough on the DP World Tour. For many players this would've been a truly amazing moment, especially when considering how few golfers have the chance to compete on golf's biggest stage.
The only problem is that reports are suggesting that McKibbin could take a $5 million deal from LIV Golf, a tour that McIlroy has been vehemently opposed to since they burst onto the scene and started poaching some of the PGA's top players.
McKibbin is only 22 and still new to the pro golf scene, so like several other young players that have been enticed by LIV in the past it's not crazy to think that the money would be a deciding factor in his choice.
However, several players have recently come out and stated that LIV hasn't lived up to its alleged promises, including some stating that the tour told players they would eventually receive World Golf Rankings points and have the opportunity to earn exemptions into PGA majors.
While McKibbin hasn't officially made a decision about which tour he'll compete on in 2025, his relationship with McIlroy could certainly take a hit if he opts to join LIV.
