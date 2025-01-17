Which team has the best chance of winning Super Bowl LIX?
By Tyler Reed
The NFL divisional round is set to begin this weekend. On Saturday, the Houston Texans will face the Kansas City Chiefs, while the second game will feature the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions.
Sunday, fans will be treated to two games. The first being the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, then a heavyweight matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.
Eight teams remain for a shot at glory. However, only one has the best chances to become Super Bowl champion.
The Athletic has the Detroit Lions with the best chance to win the big game. Check out all the odds below.
Detroit Lions: 23%
Kansas City Chiefs: 22%
Philadelphia Eagles: 17.6%
Buffalo Bills: 12.4%
Baltimore Ravens: 10.7%
Los Angeles Rams: 6.2%
Washington Commanders: 3.7%
Houston Texans: 3.7%
The Lions 23% chance to win leads the way; however, the reigning two-time champion Kansas City Chiefs are not far behind with a 22% chance.
The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans are tied with the worst percentage at 3.7%. What better way to prove everyone wrong than to upset the number one seed in their respective conferences?
Of course, percentages and betting odds mean nothing when the ball is kicked. However, seeing the Lions as the team with the best chance to win gives me a "hell has frozen over" type of reaction.
It's a long way until Super Bowl Sunday. However, after this weekend, we will have the two matchups that will decide who will be playing in the big game.
