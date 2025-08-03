Roc Nation Sports slams Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for 'false' comments
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys have taken center stage at the start of preseason with the drama unfolding between the team and Micah Parsons.
The star linebacker has been hoping for a new deal with the franchise, but in typical Cowboys fashion, the front office is dragging its feet when it comes to getting a deal done.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons requests trade after Jerry Jones' incompetence
Now, team owner Jerry Jones is creating more drama with his recent comments over past contract negotiations involving Roc Sports Nation.
Jones took a shot at Jay-Z and Roc Sports Nation, saying they did not answer his calls when trying to get a deal done with former wide receiver Dez Bryant. On Sunday, Roc Sports Nation responded to Jones' comments.
A representative from the company stated, " The claim that Mr. Carter or Roc Nation representatives did not return a call from Jerry Jones is not only a false statement, but it's also a comical one."
Jones finds himself in the middle of another mess making headlines, which appears to be exactly what he wants.
RELATED: NBA fans react to Micah Parsons’ decision to leave Dallas, comparing it to Luka Doncic trade
This all could've been avoided if the Cowboys would have just got a deal done with the best player on their roster. Instead, the media frenzy continues around a team that the rest of the country is sick of talking about.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Lakers, Luka Doncic agree to massive three-year max contract extension
NFL: Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested on felony assault weapon charge
SPORTS MEDIA: Michelle Obama roasts ESPN & Stephen A. Smith, comparing network to 'Real Housewives'
VIRAL: Olympic champ Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for allegedly assaulting boyfriend