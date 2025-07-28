Cowboys owner Jerry Jones bashes Micah Parsons with absurd NFL training camp claim
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys always have a way of bringing attention to the NFL team even if it's not for the proper reasons, and owner Jerry Jones simply cannot get out of his own way right now in regards to one of the defense's biggest superstars.
Micah Parsons' very public contract negotiations have led to a stalemate between the pass rusher and the Cowboys organization, but Jones continues to publicly mock Parsons and even took it one step further over the weekend.
When talking about a potential new deal and hearing Dallas fans advocating for Parsons to get a contract extension, Jones stated that the crowd's noise in favor of Parsons was a 'faint little sound' in comparison to when CeeDee Lamb was working on a new deal with the team.
Nothing should shock Cowboys fans at this point when it comes to their owner, but Jones somehow finds new ways to piss off his players and fanbase as the 2025 NFL season nears.
