NBA fans react to Micah Parsons’ decision to leave Dallas, comparing it to Luka Doncic trade

Micah Parsons is looking to leave Dallas, and it's reminding fans a bit too much of Luka Doncic.

By Divij Kulkarni

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas sports fans are having far from the best time. Having already had to deal with the Luka Doncic trade that saw them give up their franchise superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers, things are looking far from ideal on the Cowboys' front as well.

During his time in the city, one of the NFL's premier defensive superstars, Micah Parsons, was a seriously beloved figure. He dropped a bombshell on Friday when he revealed that he had formally requested a trade. And NBA fans have spotted a fair few similarities.

Two generational talents gone because of two generational dumb owners, damn," wrote one fan. "Dallas sports fans can’t catch a break," said another.

"I don't think Cooper Flagg is enough to get me over both of these," Said a third fan. "They both gon end up in Cali," claimed another.

"And Jerry just put himself number 1 most hated again in DFW," claimed a fifth fan. "Brother, nothing good has ever come out of Texas," said a sixth.

·For Dallas fans who have been around for this whole journey, losing Parsons is something that they will soon get over. The man wants to leave, and he has made it clear that he won't mind a change. Whether it's Micah or Luka, though, the city has lost two of her favorite sons to say the least.

