NBA fans react to Micah Parsons’ decision to leave Dallas, comparing it to Luka Doncic trade
Dallas sports fans are having far from the best time. Having already had to deal with the Luka Doncic trade that saw them give up their franchise superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers, things are looking far from ideal on the Cowboys' front as well.
During his time in the city, one of the NFL's premier defensive superstars, Micah Parsons, was a seriously beloved figure. He dropped a bombshell on Friday when he revealed that he had formally requested a trade. And NBA fans have spotted a fair few similarities.
RELATED: DeMarcus Cousins says Nikola Jokic considered NBA retirement
Two generational talents gone because of two generational dumb owners, damn," wrote one fan. "Dallas sports fans can’t catch a break," said another.
"I don't think Cooper Flagg is enough to get me over both of these," Said a third fan. "They both gon end up in Cali," claimed another.
"And Jerry just put himself number 1 most hated again in DFW," claimed a fifth fan. "Brother, nothing good has ever come out of Texas," said a sixth.
·For Dallas fans who have been around for this whole journey, losing Parsons is something that they will soon get over. The man wants to leave, and he has made it clear that he won't mind a change. Whether it's Micah or Luka, though, the city has lost two of her favorite sons to say the least.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Winners & losers of the MLB trade deadline: Sorting the best from the worst
NBA: Stephen A. Smith slams Daryl Morey for Lakers’ bubble NBA championship comments
NFL: Washington Commanders star WR Terry McLaurin demands trade ahead of 2025 NFL season
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe responds after ESPN cuts ties with hall of fame tight end
VIRAL: Kansas City Chiefs star faces backlash after White House meeting with Donald Trump