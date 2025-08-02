Michelle Obama roasts ESPN & Stephen A. Smith, comparing network to 'Real Housewives'
By Josh Sanchez
Former First Lady Michelle Obama has some jokes. In the new age of sports media, networks have fully embraced the debate show approach and brought in panels to shout over each other while "discussing" the hottest topics of the day.
ESPN had a home run with Cold Pizza, but after a rebranding to First Take and leaning into the debate approach, things took a quick turn. Everything really went downhill when mornings went from coffee and informative sports talk to Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless screaming matches.
Mrs. Obama recently discussed the network on her IMO podcast with brother Craig Robinson, a former college basketball coach and NBA executive, along with Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, when she made a hilarious comparison.
The former First Lady compared ESPN to Bravo's hit reality series The Real Housewives, while also throwing a shot at Stephen A. Smith.
Obama said, “If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you know? It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other and they don’t get along, you know? I mean, Stephen A. Smith, he’s just like every other…”
Rogers chimed in, “He’d be a great Real Housewife."
She continued, “So that’s why I’m like, ‘what’s the difference?’ It’s just, you know, it’s just sociological drama. I mean, the fact that people over seasons of working still can’t get along. They still have the same arguments, you know, and it’s not just women. But this happens in sports, too. I find it fascinating.”
Obama has a point. And it's part of what has been ruining the viewing experience for many, leading to some rating drops for programming throughout the day.
