Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons requests trade after Jerry Jones' incompetence
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys have a knack for peeving their fanbase, and that was certainly the case on Friday after the latest development in the Micah Parsons saga that has gone on for months as the veteran pass rusher seeks out a new NFL contract.
RELATED: Commanders star WR Terry McLaurin demands trade ahead of 2025 NFL season
The 28-year-old defensive star officially requested a trade from the Cowboys after negotiations with the team and owner Jerry Jones hit a wall back in the spring, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
Parsons released a statement to his fans following the newest development where he thanked Dallas for his time with the team and dug in further on the situation after calling out Jones and the Cowboys' executives for how they've handled the deal.
The former Penn State superstar made his opinion very clear and stated that he "no longer wants to be here."
