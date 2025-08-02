Olympic champ Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for allegedly assaulting boyfriend
By Josh Sanchez
Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson, who won a gold and silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, found herself briefly behind bars after an altercation at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport in Washington last weekend, according to reports.
Richardson was allegedly involved in an altercation with her boyfriend of two years, fellow athlete Christian Coleman, which turned physical.
A TSA agent reported the incident after claiming to see a woman assaulting a man at a security checkpoint, according to a report from TMZ Sports.
MORE: NBC pays hefty $3 billion price tag to retain Olympics rights
Richardson was booked and charged for fourth-degree assault.
Richardson is accused of shoving Coleman which "[sent] him crashing into a nearby column." He reportedly tried to walk away from the confrontation, but she continued following him and pushing him, the agent claimed.
The report states, "Police say the altercation progressed when Coleman returned to the TSA screening lanes 'in an attempt to get help,' during which footage shows Richardson following him and throwing a pair of headphones, striking him."
MORE: Sha’Carri Richardson Makes the Meme of the Paris Olympics While Winning Gold
Both Richardson and Coleman denied any physical altercation and Coleman denied to press charges.
Richard was a member of Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. She won a silver medal in the 100m, while helping the United States win gold in the women's 4x100m relay.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: What teams have the best odds to acquire Cowboys star Micah Parsons after trade demand?
MLB: 2027 MLB All-Star Game host city announced
NBA: LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s international league reportedly has the NBA worried
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN acquires NFL RedZone in enormous billion-dollar takeover
VIRAL: ESPN reporter's perfect social media response to retired MLB player goes viral