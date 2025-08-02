Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested on felony assault weapon charge
By Josh Sanchez
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been arrested by South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station officers on Friday, according to reports.
Perryman was reportedly on his way to a gun range when cops searched his car and found three handguns and two AR rifles in his trunk. The rifles were non-compliant, TMZ Sports reports, which is illegal in the state of California.
As a result, Perryman was booked on a feloy charge of possessing an assault weapon.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater's ex-wife slams troll X account after insensitive post about divorce
Perryman, who is entering his 11th season in the league, is due in court on Tuesday and was still in jail Saturday morning, per the report.
Perryman is in his second stint with the Chargers after being drafted by the franchise in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of the University of Miami. The 32-year-old Perryman had brief stints with the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Houston Texans, before rejoining the Chargers last season.
After his 2021 campaign with the Raiders, Perryman was named to the Pro Bowl.
MORE: ESPN acquires NFL RedZone in enormous billion-dollar takeover
During the 2023 season, Perryman was suspended for three games by the NFL for multiple violations of the player safety rules while playing for the Texans.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: What teams have the best odds to acquire Cowboys star Micah Parsons after trade demand?
MLB: 2027 MLB All-Star Game host city announced
NBA: LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s international league reportedly has the NBA worried
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN acquires NFL RedZone in enormous billion-dollar takeover
VIRAL: ESPN reporter's perfect social media response to retired MLB player goes viral