Road teams make NBA history with incredible NBA Playoffs momentum
By Matt Reed
While the NBA has certainly had its share of issues keeping the attention of its viewers throughout the season, it's become clear during the NBA Playoffs that there's still plenty of drama that commissioer Adam Silver can sell to the league's fans.
Last night, the Golden State Warriors took down the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup, which means that all four road teams have won their opening game of round 2 for the first time in league history.
Earlier in the evening, the Indiana Pacers took a 2-0 series lead against the number one-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers after some late-game heroics from Tyrese Haliburton.
Meanwhile, the league will still be hoping that they can get extended series with some of their premier teams like the Boston Celtics taking on the New York Knicks, but for this moment it's looking like this NBA season could be the year of the underdogs.
