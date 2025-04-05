Kevin Owens shares heartbreaking health update on 'SmackDown'
By Tyler Reed
Being on the card for a WrestleMania is the dream of every aspiring professional wrestler. For Kevin Owens, he has had that dream realized on multiple occasions.
Arguably, his biggest moment on the "Grandest stage of them all" was when Owens got the chance to work with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.
However, the road to WrestleMania 41 had Owens billed to take on another WWE legend, Randy Orton. Unfortunately, on this past Friday's edition of 'SmackDown', Owens shared some heartbreaking health news with the fans.
Owens shared with the live audience that a neck injury that requires surgery will cause him to miss the biggest show of the year.
Robbie Fox of 'My Mom's Basement' shared a clip of his interview with Owens, where the WWE superstar went into greater detail on the injury that is causing him to miss WrestleMania.
Owens has been a fixture on WWE programming since making his debut in their developmental program 'NXT' back in 2014.
The Canadian hero has already cemented a Hall of Fame-worthy career during his WWE run. However, fans and superstars around the world continue to send their well wishes to Owens, in hopes that this injury is just a bump in the road of his legendary career.
