Watch: Man falls in lake as Browns unveil new 'Alpha Dawg' alternate helmet
The Cleveland Browns uncovered a massive model of their new alternate helmet Tuesday on Lake Erie. Somehow, a man standing atop the platform as the helmet was unveiled failed to account for the lake.
The "Alpha Dawg" helmet was unveiled to onlookers on a 20-foot barge 100 yards offshore from Huntington Bank Field in Berea, Ohio on Tuesday. A couple mascots danced off to the side of the oversized helmet.
As a man held up his cameraphone, ostensibly to shoot video of the mascots with the helmet in the background, he stepped backwards into the lake:
The video went viral on social media Wednesday, one day after the unveiling.
The Browns' "Alpha Dawg" helmet serves as its third helmet option, with the white helmet as the other alternate helmet option worn during the season.
Considering how infrequently NFL teams use their third helmet, this week might offer the "Alpha Dawg" model its most publicity. It's a comically unfortunate outcome for sponsor Dude Wipes, the helmet's presenting sponsor, whose logo featured prominently on the barge.
Appropriately, "dude wipes" was also an accurate description of what happened on the barge.
