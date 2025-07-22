Two 2025 NFL Draft stars remain unsigned ahead of training camp
By Matt Reed
With the 2025 NFL season closing in with teams reporting back to training camp this week there's a lot of top NFL Draft prospects that are looking to make their marks at the next level, including number one overall pick Cam Ward, who was drafted to the Tennessee Titans.
RELATED: NFL owners informed of potential acquisition of league media assets by ESPN
However, while most draft picks are now in camp and trying to bolster their positions on the depth chart there are still two rookies that remain unsigned with only a month-and-a-half remaining until the season kicks off.
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins and Cincinnati Bengals Shemar Stewart have had their own share of bumps in the road since being drafted back in April, but the rookies' struggles are now growing as the regular season nears.
Judkins currently faces serious allegations involving law enforcement after he was accused of domestic abuse, while Stewart remains unsigned with the Bengals after failing to agree to a contract that he deems fit for his first few NFL seasons.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies win wild extra innings MLB game after rare officiating technicality
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wildly targets stars Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons
NBA: Cooper Flagg's home state unveils giant maze modeled after Mavericks star
NCAA: Big Ten program plans to build most expensive stadium in college football history
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A Smith rips Donald Trump for using Commanders to distract from Epstein Files