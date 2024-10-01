Roundup: Pete Rose, Dikembe Mutombo and King James and Bronny
By Evan Bleier
After a strong finish last week, The Big Lead's Roundup is back for one more September 2024 edition...Let's go...Pete Rose dies at 83 with a complicated MLB legacy...Remembering Dikembe Mutombo's greatest moment after Hall of Famer's passing...Stephen A. Smith is "no longer feeling" the 2-2 New York Jets...In San Fran, Buster Posey has replaced Farhan Zaidi as the Giants' president of baseball operations...LeBron James says it's "pure joy" to have Bronny James on the Lakers...After beating UCF, the Colorado Buffaloes have massively improved their odds of winning the Big 12...How Courtney Dauwalter became ultrarunning’s GOAT...Speaking of livestock, why was Hollywood star Damian Lewis herding sheep over the River Thames?...Joe Flacco and Anthony Richardson's mom were born eight days apart...Chicago owner Jerry Reinsdorf explains the White Sox's Season embarrassing season...A new ESPN original series "Clutch: The NBA Playoffs" will premiere on October 7...The AP Top 25 poll predictions after Week 5 in college football...Controversial Mets-Braves doubleheader leads to MLB’s best game of the year...Adam Schefter could replace Adrian Wojnarowski as ESPN's "ultimate insider"...Bill Belichick: Great coach, bigger petty baby...
NJ's MetLife Stadium will host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final in July
New Cheetos, Doritos, and Lay's flavors are hitting shelves by the end of 2024
Drafted No. 16 in 2022, a 21-year-old NBA player is already hanging up his sneakers
NFL owner Josh Harris thinks paying $6 billion for the Commanders was a bargain
Kentucky basketball unveils "Big Blue Madness" court
Sabrina Carpenter has jokes about getting NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted
Viral hippo Moo Deng now has a 24-hour livestream and merchandise
The first player in Premier League history to score four goals before halftime,
Out of the WNBA playoffs, Caitlin Clark still made it onto 60 Minutes
Baker Mayfield got the win on Sunday. He also got put in his place by Tom Brady.
Saturday Night Live is back. George R. R. Marttin should skip Saturday's episode.
Oz The Mentalist couldn't help the Bills on Sunday, but he is impressive
With the Jags at 0-4, Doug Pederson ain't long for Jacksonville and this doesn't help
Triple coverage in the end zone was not an issue for George Kittle on Sunday
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Tom Brady discusses the team he almost joined in 2020
CFB: Outlook for Deion’s Buffs looking much brighter
NBA: It’s possible Donte DiVincenzo wanted out of New York