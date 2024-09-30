Buster Posey replaces Farhan Zaidi as Giants' president of baseball operations
By Joe Lago
The San Francisco Giants are counting on the inspirational leader of their three World Series title teams to bring the franchise back to championship glory.
On Monday, the Giants promoted club legend Buster Posey to president of baseball operations after firing Farhan Zaidi, who had served in that role since 2018.
RELATED: Tone-deaf John Fisher wants A's fans' forgiveness for moving team from Oakland
San Francisco's three consecutive seasons of .500 or worse records and the increase of empty sets at Oracle Park ended up being the demise of Zaidi. He constructed a 2021 roster that won a franchise-record 107 games, but the 47-year-old couldn't produce the same success as the Giants finished 81-81 in 2022, 79-83 in 2023 and 80-82 this season to miss the playoffs each year.
Posey, 37, played all 12 of his MLB seasons in San Francisco, helping the Giants win the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014 as a seven-time All-Star catcher. The 2010 Rookie of the Year winner and 2012 National League Most Valuable Player had been a member of the team's board of directors.
"Ultimately, the results have not been what we had hoped, and while that responsibility is shared by all of us, we have decided that a change is necessary," Giants chairman Greg Johnson said in a team statement.
Johnson called Posey the "perfect fit" to "define, direct and lead this franchise's baseball philosophy."
"Buster has the demeanor, intelligence and drive to do this job, and we are confident that he and (manager) Bob Melvin will work together to bring back winning baseball to San Francisco," Johnson said.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Tom Brady discusses the team he almost joined in 2020
CFB: Outlook for Deion’s Buffs looking much brighter
NBA: It’s possible Donte DiVincenzo wanted out of New York