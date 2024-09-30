ESPN's College Football Power Index projects Colorado with massively improved odds to win the Big 12
ESPN's newly released College Football Power Index gives Colorado the 2nd best odds to win the Big 12 Conference.
Despite being double-digit underdogs on the road this past weekend, the Buffaloes dominated UCF, 48-21. Colorado played its most impressive and complete game of the Sanders era, finding balanced success on offense with 128 yards rushing and 290 yards passing, while its defense held the No. 1 rushing offense in the country to 177 yards rushing, and nearly 200 yards below its total yards average.
CU's Heisman hopefuls played well. Shedeur Sanders threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and Travis Hunter had nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception (his second game this season with a touchdown reception and an interception). Post pick, he struck a Heisman pose.
"We could be in a whole different place right now," Coach Sanders said. "But we're 4-1 going into the break, and I'm so excited, you have no idea. It's gonna be a really good plane ride tonight."
ESPN FPI
As a result, the 4-1 Buffaloes jumped 24 spots in ESPN's College Football Power Index to 28th place.
The FPI also has Colorado favored in every game the rest of the year, except their next game (vs. Kansas State.)
Next up: October 12 Colorado versus Kansas State
Colorado is now 2-0 in Big 12 conference games and is headed into a bye week.
The biggest game of Coach Prime era looms on October 12, when the Buffaloes host Kansas State in what will be a wild atmosphere at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO.
This past weekend, Kansas State also recovered nicely at home in Manhattan, Kansas, after a surprising 38-9 rout at BYU the previous week. Against No. 20 Oklahoma State, Kansas State QB Avery Johnson passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as No. 23 Kansas State demolished Oklahoma State 42-20. As a result, K-St moved up 3 spots to No 20 in the AP top 25 poll. Kansas State also has an open week before heading to Boulder.
The Buffaloes remain unranked in the AP poll, likely due to their up and down season: Colorado has had to rally to beat an FCS opponent in North Dakota State, required a Hail Mary in overtime to squeeze past Baylor and suffered a 28-10 road loss to Nebraska, but has also posted two blowout wins.
All told, the resilient Buffaloes stand at 4-1, already matching their win total from last season.