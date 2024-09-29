17-year-old Alabama wide receiver quickly becoming one of the best in college
By Max Weisman
The Alabama Crimson Tide always seem to have at least one dynamic playmaker on their team. This season, their dynamic wide receiver has fans in awe due to one number: his age. Wide receiver Ryan Williams is only 17-years-old and he's making a name for himself so far.
Williams has 462 receiving yards and five touchdowns through Alabama's first four games. He's second in the SEC in receiving yards and tied for second in the conference in receiving touchdowns. He's leading the nation in electric performances by a 17-year-old.
During Saturday night's clash of titans between No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama, Williams had six receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was the eventual game-winning score in a classic between the two rivals. Alabama prevailed 41-34.
The game looked like it may turn out to be a snoozefest. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs chipped away at the Crimson Tide lead. Heading into the fourth quarter, Alabama led 33-15, but Carson Beck and Georgia scored 19 straight points to take a 34-33 lead on a 67-yard touchdown to Dillon Bell.
One play later, quarterback Jalen Milroe found Williams to give Alabama back the lead and they would keep it, intercepting a Carson Beck pass in the end zone to secure the win.
Following the game, the Crimson Tide 17-year-old phenom said he had one thought as he scored the most important touchdown of his career to this point.
"I can't get tackled," he said. "I just had to do my part in helping us finish that game. We'd come too far. Somebody had to make a play."
The latest AP Poll has yet to be released, but Williams' touchdown will almost certainly bump the Tide up past Georgia. The win is huge for Alabama's SEC Championship as they remain undefeated in conference play. They'll play at Vanderbilt next Saturday.
