The Big Lead's Roundup: Malik Nabers, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark
By Evan Bleier
After its return last week, The Big Lead's Roundup is back for another round to close out the week following the banger that was yesterday's edition...Let's go...Dallas coach Mike McCarthy almost blew "Thursday Night Football" for the Cowboys...If a concussion hadn't sent Malik Nabers, who sent a message to his fans on Friday, to the locker room, the Giants might have won...Angel Reese’s "heartbroken" response to the Chicago Sky firing Teresa Weatherspoon...How would Reese feel about Sheryl Swoopes taking over in Chicago?...The U.S. Team pulled off an opening session sweep to grab a 5-0 lead at the Presidents Cup...Caitlin Clark offers a solution to the WNBA's "racism" and "hateful comments"...Tracking Tropical Storm Helene...A Pennsylvania bakery known for its election cookie poll is swamped with orders...Can you look at Hiroshige’s “Sudden Rain” for 10 minutes, uninterrupted?...The Chiefs have replaced the Cowboys as the NFL’s No. 1 TV team
Fantasy Football: Week 4 sleepers headlined by the ever-underrated Geno Smith
Portland investors target MLB team with stadium land purchase
World's longest-serving death row inmate, 88-year-old ex-boxer, acquitted in Japan
The Drake Maye era in New England is getting closer by the practice throw
Rickey Henderson has “too much money” to be sad about the A's leaving Oakland
A federal judge has locked UCLA baseball out of its stadium and practice field
Here's the montage that played in the Coliseum before the last A's home game
Further proof that MLB's controversial pitch clock was a true stroke of genius
Do you believe Ben Simmons will really be “full go” for training camp in Brooklyn
A classy move by CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys on the road against the Giants
How much will Barstool's Dave Portnoy pay to get his alma mater Michigan a QB?
As many already have, Scott Van Pelt eviscerated the A's moving out of Oakland
A story confirms why Bill Belichick and Rex Ryan were never really that close
Jelly Roll visited the Larry O'Brien trophy in Boston
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans think they know why Zach Lowe is out at ESPN
WNBA: How can Caitlin Clark get even better next season?
ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose retires and so much more