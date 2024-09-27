The Big Lead's Roundup: Malik Nabers, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

WHOLESOME: As #Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb left the field, he heard a kid ask for his gloves… so CeeDee gave the kid his cleats, making sure he received them by jumping up to hand them over personally.



