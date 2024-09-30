Stephen A. Smith ‘no longer feeling’ one NFL team
By Max Weisman
The New York Jets lost one supporter Sunday after they fell to the Denver Broncos 10-9 in a rainy snoozefest. Kicker Greg Zuerlein's three field goals contributed the only points the Jets would score, and he missed the potential game-winning field goal from 50 yards out with 47 seconds left to hand the Jets their second loss of the season.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who looked more like his old self last Thursday when the Jets beat up the Patriots, went 24-for-42 with 225 yards and no touchdowns. Rodgers still hasn't thrown for 300 yards in a game since Week 14 of the 2021 season.
Rodgers and the Jets performances Sunday has one ESPN analyst out on them.
"I was the one that was all in on the Jets, and I am no longer feeling that," ESPN First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith said. "I don't have the kind of faith in Saleh the way that I do in McDermott, the way that I do in Harbaugh, the way that I do in Andy Reid,"
Smith pointed to teams like Buffalo, Baltimore and Kansas City as teams the Jets could not get past. New York's two wins are against teams, New England and the Tennessee Titans, with a combined 1-6 record. Tennessee plays the Miami Dolphins Monday night looking for their first win of the season.
The Jets defense allowed only 10 points and with Aaron Rodgers under center, even against a stingy Broncos defense that is now top five in the league in points against, one would expect the Jets to win or at least score a touchdown.
Additionally, this was a game the Jets couldn't really afford to lose. Their next three games are against the Minnesota Vikings, which will be played in London, the Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those three teams have a combined 10-2 record.
Those three games will go a long way in determining if the Jets want to end the longest active North American sports playoff drought this season. The Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010.
