Bill Belichick gets brutally honest about Patriots
By Max Weisman
The legendary former head coach of the New England Patriots doesn't like what he's seeing from his former team so far this season.
The Patriots are 1-3 through the first four weeks of the season and have now dropped three in a row following their 30-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. New England has scored one touchdown in their last eight quarters and seems far from the team that upset the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
Belichick, who was the head coach in New England for the greatest 24 seasons in franchise history, appeared on the Pat McAfee show on Monday and lamented the Patriots start.
"I have no idea what the plan is," Belichick said. "If Mayo says he's got a plan then I guess he's got one and we'll have to wait and see what it is... There's a number of issues there. One is they can't move the ball and can't score... And I don't know exactly what the numbers were but the amount of time Purdy had to throw was pretty high. I gotta think that in terms of amount of time before the ball was released had to be the highest in the league or close to it. I think there's some pass rush issues there."
The Patriots are averaging just 13 points per game, second worst in the league pending the results from the two Monday night games this week and they've scored only four touchdowns all season. Four players have more touchdowns than New England this season. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has just 536 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception on the season.
New England is also in the bottom half of quarterback sacks, registering nine through four games. But the quarterback pressure was even a problem last season under Belichick. New England had 36 sacks last season, sixth worst in the league.
Whatever Mayo's plan to salvage the season, it has to happen soon. New England plays the struggling Dolphins next Sunday, both teams in dire need of a win.
