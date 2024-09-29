Tom Brady reveals what team he was 'seriously considering' in free agency
By Max Weisman
Tom Brady shocked the NFL world in March 2020 when he announced that he was leaving the New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few days later. During Fox's broadcast of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Philadelphia Eagles game, Brady, Fox's newest lead NFL analyst, revealed he almost joined a different team during his free agency.
"Chicago was a team, I never told this story before, they were very stealthy in their recruiting. I was seriously considering them," Brady said as he showed the camera criteria for why he went to Tampa Bay. "Ultimately it came down to Tampa."
Back when Brady had yet to sign anywhere the rumored teams were Tampa Bay, where he eventually signed, and the Los Angeles Chargers. Chicago was never a team Brady was thought to be considering.
RELATED: Eagles accomplish something that hasn't been done since 2021
Brady signed with the Buccaneers and the rest was history. The Bucs went 11-5, securing the NFC's 5th seed, and won three playoff games on the road against Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay before beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
In his three seasons with Tampa Bay, Brady averaged just under 293 yards and more than two touchdowns per game. He led the league in passing yards, with 5,316, and touchdowns, with 43, in 2021 but finished second in MVP voting to Aaron Rodgers.
Chicago was coming off an 8-8 season in 2019. If Brady went to the Windy City in free agency he would have been throwing to receivers such as rookie Darnell Mooney, Riley Ridley and Allen Robinson. The Bears made the playoffs that season with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles at quarterback, finishing with an 8-8 record and nabbing the NFC's 7th seed. Bears fans can only wonder what that 2020 team would've accomplished with the greatest quarterback of all time under center.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Heisman candidates made must-see plays on Saturday!
SPORTS MEDIA: Is MLB insider Jeff Passan in the mix to replace Woj at ESPN?
NFL: Is the Raiders’ season over already?
NBA:KAT heads to NYC as Knicks and Wolves pull off blockbuster