AP Top 25 poll predictions after Week 5 in college football
By Joe Lago
When the Associated Press Top 25 poll is released Sunday, Texas will remain in the No. 1 spot after Arch Manning threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-13 win against Mississippi State on Saturday.
RELATED: Heisman Trophy candidates made must-see plays on a wild college football Saturday
Here is how the rankings should look going into Week 6 of the 2024 college football season.
1. Texas (5-0). Won 35-13 vs. Mississippi State. Next game: Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma (4-1).
2. Alabama (4-0). Won 41-34 vs. Georgia. Next game: Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt (2-2).
3. Ohio State (4-0). Won 38-7 at Michigan State. Next game: Oct. 5 vs. Iowa (3-1).
4. Tennessee (4-0). Bye in Week 5. Next game: Oct. 5 at Arkansas (3-2).
5. Georgia (3-1). Lost 41-34 at Alabama. Next game: Oct. 5 vs. Auburn (2-3).
6. Miami-Fla. (5-0). Won 38-34 vs. Virginia Tech. Next game: Oct. 5 at California (3-1).
7. Oregon (4-0). Won 34-13 at UCLA. Next game: Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State (3-2).
8. Penn State (3-0). Won 21-7 vs. Illinois. Next game: Oct. 5 vs. UCLA (1-3).
9. Missouri (4-0). Bye in Week 5. Next game: Oct. 5 at Texas A&M (4-1).
10. Michigan (4-1). Won 27-24 at Minnesota. Next game: Oct. 5 at Washington (3-2).
11. USC (3-1). Won 38-21 vs. Wisconsin. Next game: Oct. 5 at Minnesota (2-3).
12. LSU (4-1). Won 42-10 vs. South Alabama. Next game: Oct. 12 vs. Mississippi (4-1).
13. Mississippi (4-1). Lost 20-17 vs. Kentucky. Next game: Oct. 5 at South Carolina (3-1).
14. Notre Dame (4-1). Won 31-24 vs. Louisville. Next game: Oct. 12 vs. Stanford (2-2).
15. Utah (4-1). Lost 23-10 vs. Arizona. Next game: Oct. 11 at Arizona State (3-1).
16. Clemson (3-1). Won 40-14 vs. Stanford. Next game: Oct. 5 at Florida State (1-4).
17. Iowa State (4-0). Won 20-0 at Houston. Next game: Oct. 5 vs. Baylor (2-3).
18. Oklahoma (4-1). Won 27-21 at Auburn. Next game: Oct. 12 vs. Texas (5-0).
19. Louisville (3-1). Lost 31-24 at Notre Dame. Next game: Oct. 5 vs. SMU (4-1).
20. BYU (5-0). Won 34-28 at Baylor. Next game: Oct. 12 vs. Arizona (2-1).
21. Kansas State (4-1). Won 42-20 vs. Oklahoma State. Next game: Oct. 12 at Colorado (4-1).
22. Texas A&M (4-1). Won 21-17 vs. Arkansas. Next game: Oct. 5 vs. Missouri (4-0).
23. Illinois (4-1). Lost 21-7 at Penn State. Next game: Oct. 12 vs. Purdue (1-3).
24. Boise State (3-1). Won 45-24 vs. Washington State. Next game: Oct. 5 vs. Utah State (1-3).
25. Indiana (5-0). Won 42-28 vs. Maryland. Next game: Oct. 5 at Northwestern (2-2).
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: KAT heads to NYC as Knicks and Wolves pull off blockbuster
NFL: Is the Raiders’ season over already?
WNBA: How can Caitlin Clark get even better next season?
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans think they know why Zach Lowe is out at ESPN