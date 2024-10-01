Biggest headlines from Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season
By Tyler Reed
The NFL has some of the best drama a sports fan can consume. Each week feels like a brand new season. At this point, attempting to figure out who the best teams in the league are would be a waste of time.
Monday night's doubleheader capped off enough exciting week of football. Now, we look back at the biggest moments of the week. Here are six headlines from Week 4 of the NFL season.
6. Bo Knows Ball
It wasn't pretty, but when it was all said and done, the Denver Broncos took down the New York Jets in a 10-9 slobber knocker. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw for just 60 yards, but his 8-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton proved to be the difference maker. New York feared the Bo before he put an arrow through their hearts.
I'll see myself out.
5. Still Perfect, With A Cost
Each week feels like the Kansas City Chiefs slip out of the hands of defeat. Week 4 was no different, as the Chiefs survived their first slugfest of the season with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, all was not good in this one, as Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice could be lost for an extended period of time after a freak injury involving his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, hitting him after an interception.
4. Welcome To Atlanta
Don't look now, but the Atlanta Falcons are putting together some good football. After a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs last week, the Falcons welcomed their longtime rival, the New Orleans Saints, to the house Arthur Blank built and sent them home with a big L.
The Falcons have all the pieces to be one of those teams nobody wants to play late in the season. If they rock the red domes every week, they will keep my stamp of approval.
3. Sneaky Good?
The resurrection of Sam Darnold will be studied for generations to come. The former first-round pick is now looking the part, as Darnold led the undefeated Vikings over the Green Bay Packers 31-29. The Vikings seem to be cooking up something special, and the league is starting to take notice.
2. Black Out In The D
You can't lose when debuting new uniforms, right? The Detroit Lions made sure that wouldn't be the case as they took down the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 in the only Monday Night Football matchup with a pulse this week. The Lions pulled out all the stops, including an Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown pass to Jared Moss, I mean Goff.
1. Statement Made
Sunday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens felt like it would be one of those classic Sunday night matchups. Instead, it turned into the Ravens turning into Kathy Bates from Misery, as the team punished the Bills all night on their way to a 35-10 victory.
The Ravens may have tripped out of the gate this season when they started 0-2. However, their last two performances have shown that they are better than their 2-2 record.
