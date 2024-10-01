Kawhi Leonard creates another legendary meme during Clippers media day (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
It is hard to believe that the NBA is just weeks away from returning. With basketball being a focal point of this past summer's Olympics, it feels like last season didn't end that long ago. On Monday, players returned for NBA Media Day, with guys showing off their new looks.
However, for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, it took all of one day for the former NBA Finals MVP to go viral once again.
To no fault of his own, Leonard's moment in front of the camera went ultra viral, as the Clippers star's stone-cold expressions continue to be the gift that keeps on giving.
Fans immediately went to the microwaveable food takes, as the Hot Pockets comment literally made me spit out my drink. My heart wants me to believe that Leonard knows exactly what he is doing in these situations. However, if this is accidental, then someone get this man a good PR team, please.
MORE: Klay Thompson, Mavericks talk title 'dreams,' while Warriors aspire to be 'relevant'
The season hasn't even started, and we already have fans talking about basketball. In all honesty, it feels like this could be a ploy from the Clippers to avoid everyone hating on their west coast Washington Wizards look.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Tom Brady discusses the team he almost joined in 2020
CFB: Outlook for Deion’s Buffs looking much brighter
NBA: It’s possible Donte DiVincenzo wanted out of New York