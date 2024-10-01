Klay Thompson, Mavericks talk title 'dreams,' while Warriors aspire to be 'relevant'
By Joe Lago
NBA media day is a day for optimism, and on Monday, the Dallas Mavericks welcomed the start of training camp by proclaiming the team's championship potential with the addition of Klay Thompson. "Our dreams are possible because he's here now," Kyrie Irving told reporters.
The Golden State Warriors spoke Monday of their ongoing era of transition accentuated by the departure of Thompson, the four-time NBA champion who left the franchise last July via a sign-and-trade deal. "I think we're in that position where we can be a relevant team early ... and then assess where we are," Steph Curry said.
Thompson's exit at Golden State isn't wholly indicative of the Warriors' limbo status between contender and pretender, but his arrival in Dallas sure resonated with a Mavericks team brimming with confidence about its title chances.
After participating in a few scrimmages with his new teammates, Thompson marveled at the seemingly effortless chemistry already being developed, most notably with perennial All-Star and MVP candidate Luka Doncic.
"Playing with Luka the past few days in the pick-and-roll has been like the best I've ever seen," Thompson said.
Said Doncic: "He's an amazing player ... I can't wait to play with him."
Golden State moved on from Thompson and fellow future Hall of Famer Chris Paul in order to upgrade the roster with more defense and shooting. General manager Mike Dunleavy sought to add an All-Star No. 2 scorer to alleviate the offensive burden on Curry, but efforts to acquire Paul George and then Lauri Markkanen fell through.
Despite his franchise icon status, Curry is not the type of star to publicly campaign for roster change, but it was telling that he assessed the Warriors' situation with such clarity and honesty on media day. He hinted that, even with a promising record this season, an infusion of talent will be necessary at the February 6 trade deadline.
"With all the veterans that we brought in ... pieces that you need to be a championship type team, does that mean that we're there?" Curry said. "I don't know."
"I want to win," he added. "And I know everybody in that locker room wants to do their part to make it happen."
It was time for Thompson to move on from Golden State. His shooting and defensive struggles cost him his starting spot last season, and an ugly 0-for-10 performance in a play-in defeat to Sacramento served as an unfortunate farewell.
However, Thompson has a fresh start in Dallas now, while Curry, Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr are tasked with instilling whatever is left of the Warriors' championship DNA into a new crew that still needs a No. 2 scorer. Monday's media day interviews underscored just how different the franchises' immediate futures really are.
