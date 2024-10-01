Davante Adams reportedly requests trade from Raiders after team began seeking deal
By Joe Lago
The Davante Adams saga with the Las Vegas Raiders may finally come to its seemingly eventual conclusion.
RELATED: Raiders get more bad news in season that's already spiraling downward
The Raiders are open to trading Adams and are actively gauging interest in the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver from other teams, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Shortly after Bonsignore's report, Adams officially requested a trade from the Raiders, according to multiple reports.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders would "consider" trading Adams for a package that included at least one second-round pick.
The developments come a day after head coach Antonio Pierce liked an Instagram post of a Sports Illustrated report claiming that Adams might have "already played his last snap with the Raiders."
Adams, whose hamstring injury forced him to sit out last Sunday's 20-16 home win over the Cleveland Browns, was asked if he had him heard from Pierce on Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday.
"I haven't heard from him. I haven't talked to him," the Raiders wideout said of Pierce. "I don't really know what exactly that's about. Obviously, social media is a beast, so there's a lot of people out there that saw it and wondering what's going on (with) people reaching out. Yeah, I haven't spoken to him."
"It's one of those situations where I just keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that," he added. "There's been no communication with anybody from the team since that became a thing. But you know, it's just kind of the weekly, 'What's up with Tae?' thing. There's always some sort of drama.
"But at the end of the day, one (side) doesn't create any of it. People can say what they want. I'm just chilling trying to be the model of not stirring the pot, just locking in and doing what I got to do."
Adams loudly voiced his displeasure with former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniel in the Netflix documentary "Receiver," which chronicled the 2023 seasons of Adams and four other big-name pass catchers.
In a Week 6 game against the New England Patriots, the Netflix cameras captured Adams' frustration over all the hits he was taking in the Raiders' offense. "I got to get the f--- out of here before I lose my f---ing life," he said.
New Raiders general manager Tom Telesco can continue to rebuild the roster by trading Adams for future draft picks. The team was stuck in the undesirable limbo of striving to contend while building for the future, but now, with Adams' trade request, the GM will seek the best deal possible to acquire draft capital that could potentially land the Raiders a franchise quarterback next year.
Raiders fans have increasingly grown tired of the franchise's ongoing instability and drama, including one NBA star who grew up rooting for the Raiders in Oakland.
"If the Raiders trade Tae for a damn 2nd round pick I'm done," tweeted Damian Lillard.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Hit king Pete Rose dies at 83, leaves complicated legacy
NFL: Can we please stop with the MNF doubleheaders?
NBA: Kawhi Leonard is at it again (VIDEO)