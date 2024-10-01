PSA to the NFL: Stop the Monday Night Football doubleheaders
By Tyler Reed
There was a time when you would tune into Monday Night Football and feel the importance of the game. You would gather all your rowdy friends and on the worst day of the week, everyone would come together to watch two teams give their all for their cities and their teams, with the bright primetime lights shining on them.
However, now, in the world of cramming as much entertainment into the brains of our consumers, NFL fans are dealing with simultaneous games on Monday night. A night that once felt like a special moment is now clogged with split screens for attention spans rotting faster than a child born on TikTok.
Yes, fans were treated to one entertaining game that saw the Detroit Lions take down the Seattle Seahawks 42-29. It was a game that would make any old-school Big-12 fan happy; offense was at a premium, and fans were shown every play in both offenses' playbooks, including one that involved a Jared Goff touchdown reception.
On the flipside, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans played in a game that wouldn't even be fit for a fantasy football punishment. If you're a fan of backup quarterbacks getting their opportunity, then in the famous words of Bill Hader's Stefon, "this game had everything."
The Titans obliterated the Dolphins 31-12. It was a game that made those of us with a second TV turn over to check the action on Monday Night RAW and never look back.
Listen, I love football, but I also love the special feeling of a primetime game. Having two games on Monday night is just the continuation of destroying the game that we all love.
