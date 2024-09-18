Roundup: Bryce Young; Aaron Hernandez; the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia
By Evan Bleier
For the first time since the previous TBL team published one of these back in April, The Roundup is back! Without further ado...The Panthers have benched Bryce Young for Andy Dalton but Carolina’s problems run deeper than quarterback…Michigan’s new QB Alex Orji is giving the Wolverines something 'different' on offense…FX’s "American Crime Story” is taking on the Aaron Hernandez saga…What to know about the PGA Tour’s discussions with Saudi Arabia…The Sacramento Kings will have a new look for the 2024-2025 NBA season…Angel Reese gave coaching a shot for the Sky…Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase is on the verge of making MLB history for the Guardians…ESPN: Tom Brady to the Dolphins is not going to happen…Justin Fields starting for the Steelers is going to keep happening…Tennesee’s head coach addressed the “dumb” mistake by QB Will Levis…Is it time for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to panic in Big D?
