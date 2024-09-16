Is Jerry Jones worried after another Cowboys blowout loss at home?
By Joe Lago
The Dallas Cowboys played their first home game Sunday since a shocking 48-32 wild-card playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last January. Quarterback Dak Prescott said it was crucial to erase those bad postseason memories with a convincing victory against the New Orleans Saints.
Eight months after getting upset by the Packers, not much changed for the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. A helpless Dallas defense watched the Saints score on their first six possessions en route to a decisive 44-19 victory.
At least the halftime deficit wasn't as bad as the Green Bay debacle in which the Cowboys trailed 27-0. Against New Orleans, Dallas was only down 35-16 at the break.
“I’m not comparing last year to this year," said Dak Prescott, who passed for 293 yards and one touchdown but also threw two interceptions. "We’re talking two completely different teams honestly."
What's similar are the high expectations placed on a talented Dallas team only for it to underperform. Positive vibes surrounded the Cowboys, who were coming off a season-opening 33-17 road win against the Cleveland Browns. Also, team brass continued to take care of business by signing Prescott to a four-year, $240 million contract extension after giving a four-year, $136 million deal to CeeDee Lamb.
One perspective that stands above all others after games (good or bad, but especially bad) is the assessment of Jerry Jones. The owner isn't panicking despite looking frustrated in his luxury suite.
"Extraordinary disappointed. Extraordinarly disappointed for our fans," Jones told reporters afterward. "We will correct this. We will improve from where we played out there today."
"We got so much ahead of us," Jones said. "We got a season ahead of us before we get to the playoffs. We got a lot of work to do. We've got a lot of good players that can do the work. I'm confident we'll get it done. We'll learn from this."
Jones admitted to being somewhat alarmed by the Dallas defense getting shredded for 432 yards, including 190 rushing — 115 by Alvin Kamara on 20 carries. Micah Parsons, like Jones, isn't about to push the panic button either.
“I wouldn’t say I’m concerned right now just because it’s so early in the year. We can do so much better,” Parsons told reporters. “We didn’t do our job to our best of our standard, and the standard wasn’t held today.”
